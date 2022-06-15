ETF Store Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 58.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

