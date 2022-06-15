Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.66. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

