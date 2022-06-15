Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 32.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

EE stock opened at 27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 31.25. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 22.65 and a 12-month high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.