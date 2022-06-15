Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

