FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FDX stock opened at $229.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

