Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,866,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,523,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

