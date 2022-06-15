Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $5.27 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

