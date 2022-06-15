Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $865,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $216.49 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.