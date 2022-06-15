Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 4.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,399,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,293,000 after buying an additional 887,394 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

