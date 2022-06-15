Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 8,891 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $145,190.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,643.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

