Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Cheuvreux cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLGZY. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.33.

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

