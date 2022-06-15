Founders Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.50. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

