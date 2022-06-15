Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31.
About Friedman Industries (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.