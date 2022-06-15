FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.19. 3,404 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,166 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,059 shares during the last quarter.

