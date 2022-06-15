GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($40.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.74 ($36.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.35 ($34.74) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

