Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

