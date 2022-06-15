Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,330,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $377,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 78,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

