Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,450 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

