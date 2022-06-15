Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

