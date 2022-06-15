Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 847 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

