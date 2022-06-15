Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $321.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

