Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.42 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

