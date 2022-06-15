Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

