Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.