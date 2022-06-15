Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

EMR opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

