Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.