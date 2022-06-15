Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Position Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after buying an additional 474,457 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,570,000 after buying an additional 430,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,966,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

