Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$0.65 at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets to C$0.65 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.