GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

GPRO stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. GoPro has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,210 shares of company stock worth $2,551,202 over the last three months. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

