Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Up 2.4%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 6,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGPIU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

