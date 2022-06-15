Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.