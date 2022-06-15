Head-To-Head Comparison: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

70.9% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Organon & Co. and Greenwich LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 3 3 0 2.50 Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Organon & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 893.63%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Organon & Co..

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 20.42% -103.33% 14.98% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -22.87% -22.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organon & Co. and Greenwich LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.30 billion 1.33 $1.35 billion $5.10 6.50 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwich LifeSciences.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Greenwich LifeSciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It also offers cardiovascular products, consisting of several cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for various treatments to control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. In addition, the company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies, as well as managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.