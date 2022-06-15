Head to Head Contrast: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

This table compares Where Food Comes From and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 9.76% 17.02% 11.41% WM Technology 22.20% -133.55% -26.78%

This table compares Where Food Comes From and WM Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 3.02 $2.96 million $0.37 29.70 WM Technology $193.15 million 3.29 $60.38 million $0.19 24.58

WM Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Where Food Comes From and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00

WM Technology has a consensus price target of $13.74, suggesting a potential upside of 194.13%. Given WM Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WM Technology beats Where Food Comes From on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.