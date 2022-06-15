Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

