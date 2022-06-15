Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,200 shares of company stock worth $380,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

