Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $196,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

