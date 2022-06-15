Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $416.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.87.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

