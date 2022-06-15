Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $591.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $653.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

