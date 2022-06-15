Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1,047.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,010,000 after purchasing an additional 278,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

