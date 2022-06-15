Horizon Investments LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

