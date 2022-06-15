Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

