Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,141.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,226. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.05.

Shares of REGN opened at $548.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $516.75 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

