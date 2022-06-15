Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

