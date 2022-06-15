Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

AAPL stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

