IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get IG Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. IG Group has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.