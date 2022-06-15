II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,550,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.