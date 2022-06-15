InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.28.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
