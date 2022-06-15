Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) versus M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Head to Head Analysis

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Intelsat alerts:

This table compares Intelsat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intelsat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59%

Summary

M3-Brigade Acquisition II beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.