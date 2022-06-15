International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:THM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
