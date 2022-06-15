Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

